Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport due to technical problem

The flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Patna airport after pilot reported technical problems, a senior official of the DGCA said

May 05, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Friday due to technical problems, an official said.

The flight-BBC 371 was diverted to Patna after pilot reported technical problems, a senior official of the DGCA at Patna told PTI.

"All the 77 passengers on board are safe," he said.

"Engineers are inspecting the aircraft. The aircraft will be allowed to take off only after clearance from aircraft engineers and pilot", the official said.

