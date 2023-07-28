ADVERTISEMENT

Bill to replace Delhi Ordinance will be taken up next week, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tells Lok Sabha

July 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority to effect transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi; it has been challenged by the Delhi government

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bill to replace the Union Government’s Ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority to effect transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi will be taken up next week, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Mr. Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, said this while sharing the list of scheduled business for next week. Though the Minister did not mention a day, the bill is likely to be taken up on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

The said Ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi Andaman Nicobar Dadra Nagar HaveIi Civil Service cadre (DANICS).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, however, had challenged the new law on the ground that it violated the May 11 order of the Supreme Court which had given them the control over services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19.

Several Opposition members in Parliament have given notices to move a statutory resolution to oppose the Ordinance when it is taken up in the House. Among those, whose notices have been admitted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat are Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s A Raja and Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran.

ALSO READ
Delhi services Bill | 4 parties issue whips to members

The Delhi ordinance has become a rallying point for parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet also gave its approval to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that will effectively make the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi have the final say in transfer and appointments if there are differences with the NCCSA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US