Bill to replace Delhi Ordinance will be taken up next week, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal tells Lok Sabha

July 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Bill to replace the Union Government’s Ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority to effect transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi will be taken up next week, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Mr. Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, said this while sharing the list of scheduled business for next week. Though the Minister did not mention a day, the bill is likely to be taken up on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

The said Ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the Delhi Andaman Nicobar Dadra Nagar HaveIi Civil Service cadre (DANICS).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, however, had challenged the new law on the ground that it violated the May 11 order of the Supreme Court which had given them the control over services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill will replace the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre on May 19.

Several Opposition members in Parliament have given notices to move a statutory resolution to oppose the Ordinance when it is taken up in the House. Among those, whose notices have been admitted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat are Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s A Raja and Revolutionary Socialist Party’s N K Premachandran.

The Delhi ordinance has become a rallying point for parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet also gave its approval to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that will effectively make the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi have the final say in transfer and appointments if there are differences with the NCCSA.