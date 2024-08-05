ADVERTISEMENT

Bill to provide STs representation in Goa Assembly introduced in Lok Sabha

Updated - August 05, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The bill is titled Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa

PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 5 introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the State's Assembly.

Follow Parliament Session LIVE Updates here

The bill is titled Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The EC will take into consideration the revised population figures of STs and readjust the legislative Assembly constituency once the Bill becomes a law.

The proposal to bring the Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year, days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16.

As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in Goa be reserved for it.

It is estimated that Goa has an ST population of 1.5 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US