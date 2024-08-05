GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill to provide STs representation in Goa Assembly introduced in Lok Sabha

The bill is titled Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa

Published - August 05, 2024 01:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 5 introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the State's Assembly.

Follow Parliament Session LIVE Updates here

The bill is titled Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. It will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The EC will take into consideration the revised population figures of STs and readjust the legislative Assembly constituency once the Bill becomes a law.

The proposal to bring the Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year, days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16.

As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in Goa be reserved for it.

It is estimated that Goa has an ST population of 1.5 lakh.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / tribals / Goa / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.