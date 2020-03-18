Bill to grant statutory status to DGCA passed in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 05:31 IST

It seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings as suggested by ICAO

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill that will provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and seeks to improve India’s aviation safety ratings as suggested by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri also took the opportunity to assure the House that the aviation sector would emerge from the current challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak that had forced countries across the world to enforce travel restrictions.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides for statutory backing to the DGCA, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The Bill also proposes to increase the fine amount for violations of new rules from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore for aviation industry players.

Advertising

Advertising

Air fares

Replying to the issues raised by members during the debate, Mr. Puri said while air fares needed to remain affordable, airlines should also remain viable. He pointed out that the civil aviation sector had been deregulated with little role for the government to set air fare.

He said airline companies were under stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak as there had been a drop in demand.

Air India issue

On the disinvestment of Air India, the Minister said the national carrier was ‘bleeding’ with a daily loss of ₹26 crore and it was likely to get worse because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Answering a query on shortage of air traffic controllers (ATCS), the Minister said India had 3,500 trained ATCS as of now and 250 more would be hired next year.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, M.K. Vishnu Prasad (Congress) said cases of “near miss” in the skies had increased and stressed on increasing the strength of ATCs to avoid any possibility of mid-air collisions.

Praising the effort of Air India during the evacuation of Indians from the coronavirus-hit China, the Congress said the government was selling “family jewel” to manage its expenses.

Jayant Sinha of the BJP said the statutory status to the DGCA, the AAIB and the BCAS would improve India’s safety ranking.