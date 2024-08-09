GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill to grant statutory powers to Railway Board introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, says it will reduce the need to refer to two laws

Published - August 09, 2024 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 9, 2024.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday introduced the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to grant statutory powers to the Railway Board and enhance the functioning and independence of the body.

“All the provisions in the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 are proposed to be incorporated in the Railways Act, 1989 through this Bill,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

He said the railway network was established as a branch of the Public Works Department before Independence. “When the network expanded, Indian Railways Act, 1890 was enacted to enable proper functioning of different railway entities,” he said.

The railways was separated from the Public Works Department and the Railway Board Act was enacted in 1905, he said. “A contemporary railway law, the Railways Act, was enacted in 1989 by repealing the Indian Railways Act, 1890. However, the Railway Board continued to function through an executive decision without any statutory sanction.”

“The current Bill proposes to simplify the legal framework by incorporating the proposals of the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 in the Railways Act, 1989. This will reduce the need to refer to two laws,” Mr. Vaishnaw said in the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

Related Topics

railway / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.