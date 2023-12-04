HamberMenu
Bill to establish Central Tribal University in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

The proposed institution will facilitate & promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana, as per the bill.

December 04, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 4, 2023.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A bill to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the statement and objects of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 establishment of "Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University" will cater to the regional aspirations for years to come.

The proposed institution, it said, will increase access & quality of higher education and facilitate & promote higher education and research facilities for the people of Telangana. It will also promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture, customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.

"Apart from bringing focus to tribal education, the Central Tribal University shall carry out all educational and other activities like any other central university," it read.

The establishment of a Central Tribal University in Telangana is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Central Universities Act, 2009 was enacted to establish and incorporate universities for teaching and research in various states. The law is tweaked from time to time.

