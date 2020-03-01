National

Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act

In a bid to address weaknesses in cooperative banking sector, the Parliament is likely to clear a Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to bring multi-state cooperative banks under effective regulation of RBI during the Budget session.

There are 1,540 cooperative banks with a depositor base of 8.60 crore having total savings of about ₹5 lakh crore.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month gave approval to amend Banking Regulation Act. The Bill in this regard is likely to be passed during the second leg of Budget session starting Monday. The session ends on April 3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2020 9:55:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bill-to-amend-banking-regulation-act/article30957901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY