Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in LS

The minimum punishment under this section will be 14 years.

A Bill that seeks to enhance punishment for illegally possessing and making prohibited arms the six-decade-old Arms Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill makes provision that a person can have a maximum of two firearms, as against the present norm of three.

Those who own more than two firearms will have to deposit the third one with authorities or authorised gun dealers within 90 days for de-licensing once the amendment is approved by Parliament, according to the bill.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishen Reddy.

As per the bill, the government proposes to amend Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959, to give punishment from the usual life term of 14 years to “imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s life” for manufacturing, selling, repairing and possessing “prohibited” arms.

