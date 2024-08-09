Bill providing up to 4 nominees for bank account tabled

A Bill proposing changes to banking laws, including giving an account holder the option of providing up to four nominees has been introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Finance Ministry sources said the Bill seeks to improve governance standards, provide consistency in reporting by banks to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ensure better protection for depositors and investors, improve audit quality in Public Sector Banks, and provide for an increase in the tenure of the directors (other than chairperson and whole-time director) in cooperative banks.

The bill has a provision for simultaneous and successive nominations to bank accounts, lockers for despositors/account holders.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary intdroduced the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, that proposes to amend the RBI Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

The Bill also seeks to transfer of unclaimed dividends, shares, and interest or redemption of bonds to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), allowing individuals to claim transfers or refunds from the fund, thus safeguarding investors’ interests.

Opposing the introduction, Congress member Manish Tewari said the power to legislate with regard to cooperatives vests with state governments. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member N. K. Premachandran objected to amending five legislations through one bill, while Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy termed the Bill “superfluous,” saying the amendments could have been done through administrative decisions.

Responding to Mr. Tewari’s objection, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the various amendments done in Banking Regulations Act with respect to cooperative banks are not just one or two but several. “Simple understanding is we are not touching any aspect of the cooperatives other than that which comes under the name of banking...the sections which have been brought in for amendments, as also the court verdicts, have repeatedly reinforced the point that Banking Regulation Act and the Cooperative Banks do have this relationship and therefore it has to be taken through this route,” she said.

