Bill Gates hails PM Modi for prioritising healthcare, digital transformation

Bill Gates’ remarks come as India celebrates 75th anniversary of its independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates, for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by his government, in New York city, September 25, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bill Gates’ remarks come as India celebrates 75th anniversary of its independence

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development.

Mr. Gates remarks came on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.

"I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey," he tweeted using the hashtag 'AmritMahotsav'.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey #AmritMahotsav — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 15, 2022

India is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to marks the 75th anniversary of its independence.