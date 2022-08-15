Bill Gates hails PM Modi for prioritising healthcare, digital transformation
Bill Gates’ remarks come as India celebrates 75th anniversary of its independence
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development.
Mr. Gates remarks came on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.
"I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey," he tweeted using the hashtag 'AmritMahotsav'.
India is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to marks the 75th anniversary of its independence.
