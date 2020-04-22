Bill Gates hails Modi’s leadership

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates commended Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in a letter to the latter where he praised the government’s focus on public health along with social security during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,” he wrote in his letter. “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing...,” he wrote.
He made a special mention of the Aarogya Setu app for novel coronavirus tracking as a sign that the government was “fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.