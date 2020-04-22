Bill Gates hails Modi’s leadership

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates commended Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in a letter to the latter where he praised the government’s focus on public health along with social security during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,” he wrote in his letter. “We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing...,” he wrote.

He made a special mention of the Aarogya Setu app for novel coronavirus tracking as a sign that the government was “fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response”.