ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Gates appreciated India’s COVID management, vaccination drive, says Health Minister Mandaviya

March 02, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi

Mandaviya showed Bill Gates the dedicated war room at the Ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory

PTI

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Wednesday appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to an official, he appreciated how India worked excellently during the COVID pandemic.

Also Read | India presented an exemplary model of COVID management: Health Minister

During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mr. Mandaviya showed Mr. Gates the dedicated war room at the Ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the COVID pandemic, the official said.

Mr. Mandaviya tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US