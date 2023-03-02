HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill Gates appreciated India’s COVID management, vaccination drive, says Health Minister Mandaviya

Mandaviya showed Bill Gates the dedicated war room at the Ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory

March 02, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Wednesday appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to an official, he appreciated how India worked excellently during the COVID pandemic.

Also Read | India presented an exemplary model of COVID management: Health Minister

During the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, Mr. Mandaviya showed Mr. Gates the dedicated war room at the Ministry which is now known as Health Emergency Operation Centre and National Public Health Observatory. It was set up during the COVID pandemic, the official said.

Mr. Mandaviya tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Bill Gates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 management, vaccination drive and digital health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani."

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.