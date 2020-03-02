Bill for extending upper limit of abortion to 24 weeks introduced in Lok Sabha

A Bill that seeks to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 amid vehement protests by opposition members against the Central government over the Delhi violence which has left more than 40 persons dead.
After approving the Bill last month, the government had said this will ensure safe termination of pregnancies and also give women reproductive rights over their bodies.
The extension to 24 weeks will also help victims of rape, girls with disabilities as well as minors, who may not realise they are pregnant until later, it had said, describing the draft legislation as progressive.
