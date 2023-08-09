ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court says public outcry will not affect its judicial decision

August 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The court is hearing petitions challenging the remission granted by the Gujarat Government in August 2022 to 11 life convicts in the gang-rape case

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said public outcry will not affect its judicial decision while hearing petitions challenging the remission granted by the Gujarat Government in August 2022 to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

“Public outcry will not affect our judicial decisions. We will consider only legal submissions. Suppose there is no public outcry, are we supposed to uphold the order? If there is a public outcry, does it mean it is a wrong order?” a Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna addressed advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Ms. Bano.

ALSO READ
Bilkis Bano case | SC lashes out as Centre, Gujarat claim privilege over remission files

At one point the Bench asked whether the convicts had expressed any regret.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners argued that the convicts were garlanded soon after their release, and statements had allegedly been made about their being Brahmins who could not commit crimes.

The 11 men were also undergoing life imprisonment for the murder of at least seven persons. The incidents happened during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

“What is wrong in garlanding by a family member?” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for Gujarat, asked.

ALSO READ
Explained | How did the Bilkis Bano convicts walk free? 

The top court said it would hear arguments on August 9 on the locus standi of multiple petitioners in the case.

Besides the petition filed by Ms. Bano, several other public interest litigations (PIL), including one by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, and former Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma have challenged the remission. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US