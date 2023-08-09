HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court says public outcry will not affect its judicial decision

The court is hearing petitions challenging the remission granted by the Gujarat Government in August 2022 to 11 life convicts in the gang-rape case

August 09, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India. File

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said public outcry will not affect its judicial decision while hearing petitions challenging the remission granted by the Gujarat Government in August 2022 to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case.

“Public outcry will not affect our judicial decisions. We will consider only legal submissions. Suppose there is no public outcry, are we supposed to uphold the order? If there is a public outcry, does it mean it is a wrong order?” a Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna addressed advocate Shobha Gupta, appearing for Ms. Bano.

ALSO READ
Bilkis Bano case | SC lashes out as Centre, Gujarat claim privilege over remission files

At one point the Bench asked whether the convicts had expressed any regret.

The petitioners argued that the convicts were garlanded soon after their release, and statements had allegedly been made about their being Brahmins who could not commit crimes.

The 11 men were also undergoing life imprisonment for the murder of at least seven persons. The incidents happened during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

“What is wrong in garlanding by a family member?” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for Gujarat, asked.

ALSO READ
Explained | How did the Bilkis Bano convicts walk free? 

The top court said it would hear arguments on August 9 on the locus standi of multiple petitioners in the case.

Besides the petition filed by Ms. Bano, several other public interest litigations (PIL), including one by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul, and former Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma have challenged the remission. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.