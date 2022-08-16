Bilkis Bano case: Congress asks if PM Modi believes in his own words on women's safety and respect

Congress Party’s Media and Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on August 16 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the release of 11 people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots within hours of his praise for "Nari Shakti" in his Independence Day speech and alleged the decision reflects the BJP's mindset.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked whether the Prime Minister's statements had any meaning and said Mr. Modi should tell the country if he himself believed in his words when he spoke about the safety, respect and empowerment of women.

"The BJP Government in Gujarat released 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case. This decision brings out the BJP Government's mindset," he told reporters.

He also referred to the Kathua and Unnao cases and said it embarrasses everyone in politics when office-bearers and supporters of a national political party are seen taking out a rally in favor of rapists on the streets.

"Yesterday, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister spoke big things about women's safety, women's power, women's respect. A few hours later the Gujarat Government released those behind the rape. We also saw that the convicts in the rape who were released are being honoured. Is this the Amrit Mahotsav?" Mr. Khera asked.

"The Congress asks the Prime Minister to tell the country that what he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort were merely words, as he himself did not believe in his words.

"Who is the real Narendra Modi? The one who serves falsehood from the ramparts of the Red Fort or the one who gets his Gujarat Government to release those behind rape. This Congress party and the country want to know," the Congress leader asked.

He said in the Bilkis Bano case, the Supreme Court had ordered the Gujarat Government to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to her.

The 11 convicts who walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on Monday were convicted for gang rape of a pregnant woman, murder and unlawful assembly under sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Gujarat Government allowed their release under its remission policy.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.