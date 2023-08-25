ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkis Bano case: Can a prematurely released convict practise law, asks Supreme Court

August 25, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

Justice Bhuyan asks if the State Bar Council could permit Radheyshyam Shah to carry on with his practice

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the appropriateness of one of the prematurely released convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case practising law.

A Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said the law was known as a noble profession. The Bench asked whether the State Bar Council could permit the prematurely released convict to practise law.

“Can a licence to practise law be given after conviction?” Justice Bhuyan asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange came when the court came to know that one of the convicts, Radheyshyam Shah, was now a member of the Bar specialising in motor accidents claims.

Shah’s counsel, advocate Rishi Malhotra, said his client had undergone his sentence. But the court noted that he had not served his entire sentence but had merely benefited from an early release.

Mr. Malhotra said the objective of the criminal justice system was not to wreak vengeance but to reform convicts. He said his client was a lawyer before the conviction and now he had resumed his law practice for his livelihood.

In an earlier hearing, Ms. Bano, who challenged the premature release of the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment, had highlighted the “cold-blooded brutality” that marked the murders of at least seven persons.

Advocate Shobha Gupta, for Ms. Bano, had recounted in court the nature of the deaths, including that of a three-year-old child, at the hands of rioters in Gujarat in 2002.

She had recounted that of the 14 killed on March 3 at Pannivel village, the bodies of only seven were found.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US