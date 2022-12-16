Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “uncivilised” attacks on PM Modi new low for Pakistan, says India

December 16, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

India on December 16, 2022 hit out at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was a "new low" even for that country.

In a strong reaction to the remarks by the Pakistani leader in New York, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan Foreign Minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their "state policy".

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," Mr. Bagchi asserted.

BJP stages protest over Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks

Scores of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Pakistan High Commission over Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters also demanded an apology for Mr. Bhutto’s ‘insensible’ remarks.

The protesters held BJP flags and placards some of which read: ‘Pakistan aukaat ma aao and Maafi mango’ (Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise) and ‘Pakistan hosh mein aayo’ (Wake up Pakistan).

Lashing out at Bhutto for his personal remark against Modi, a party leader said, “We condemn Bhutto’s remarks. How could he use such a language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should always remember that his grandfather begged India for forgiveness.

“Pakistan should be thrown out of the United Nations for attacking the Indian leader. They harbour terrorists,” said a party leader.

Another leader said Bhutto should not have used such words for Indian leaders.

“We won’t tolerate such insensible statement against our leader. Pakistan should apologise,” said Tahir Khan.

Mr. Bhutto made the comments following India’s External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.