Bilateral MoUs on digital technology approved

December 16, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on digital technology with Saudi Arabia, the United States, Italy and Tanzania. The MoUs were signed at different points this year. The MoU with Saudi Arabia concerns ‘Digitization and Electronic Manufacturing,’ as well as cooperation on Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

The MoU with Tanzania, signed in October, deals with sharing of information related to ‘Digital Solutions implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation’, an apparent reference to identity technologies. “Both G2G and B2B bilateral cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) will be enhanced,” the Union government said in a press release.

The MoU with the US deals with “enhanc[ing] innovation ecosystems through an innovation handshake,” and was signed in March at the 5th India-US Commercial Dialogue when the country’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was visiting. The MoU seeks to “connect the two [countries’] dynamic startup ecosystems, address specific regulatory hurdles to cooperation, and promote innovation and job growth, particularly in critical and emerging technologies,” the government said.

The Italy MoU deals with “establishment of a mechanism that allows them to develop cooperation activities in the field of IP and information technology services related to this field,” and was also signed in March.