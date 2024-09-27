Yet another bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Opposition takes jibe at govt.

A pillar of a bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district subsided on Friday (September 27, 2024) morning, the latest in a series of similar incidents in the State in recent times. Since March this year, over a dozen bridges have collapsed in several districts of Bihar. Two of them had fallen on Sunday (September 22, 2024) night.

The bridge that collapsed on Friday connected Pirpainti-Babupur area with Bakharpur Road near Mustafapur block, though no one was reported injured in the incident. Traffic movement was disrupted in the area and the bridge failure is likely to affect scores of residents in the nearby areas.

“Not the whole structure, only a pillar of the bridge subsided causing inconvenience to commuters,” District Magistrate of Bhagalpur Nawal Kishor Choudhary said. “Soon after the incident, traffic movement on the bridge was stopped and technical experts were engaged to start repairing the damage.” The bridge, residents said, was built by the Road Construction Department of the State government a few years ago. “An inquiry has been ordered into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the subsidence”, the DM added.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav took potshots at the Bihar government over the incident. “Yet another bridge has collapsed. The roots of corruption in the regime of Nitish Kumar ji are as deep as the foundations of bridges are weak. In just the last two to three months, under-construction bridges or those that have already been constructed, at a cost of thousands of crores have collapsed. Has anyone heard of any comments from the CM about bridge collapses or corruption? Or has he taken any action against the big fishes involved in corruption? How could he? After all, he has only fed them, turning those small fish into big fish”, Mr. Yadav posted on X.

Since March this year, over a dozen bridges have collapsed in Bihar, forcing the State government to suspend over a dozen engineers for “gross negligence” of duty. Most recently, on September 22, two bridges had collapsed in Munger and Patna districts. A portion of the bridge under construction over the river Ganga in Patna district and and a bridge constructed in 2012 over river Gandak in Munger had collapsed.

Incidents of falling bridges have also been reported from the districts of Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj. The Bihar government has since taken several measures, such as monitoring the health of bridges using sensors, creating a permanent body of experts to monitor bridges and maintaining a database of their health, structural audit of bridges, reconstruction of collapsed bridges, and rolling out a bridge-maintenance policy in the State.

The reasons for collapse of the bridges, however, were said to be poor contract management and neglect of structural auditing of the bridges, use of substandard material in construction, and faulty designs.

Members of Bihar Engineering Services Association (BESA) had warned in July that many more bridges in the State “could collapse in the upcoming monsoon seasons when rivers are in spate”. In the last week of July, the Supreme Court too had sought a response from the Bihar government on a writ petition highlighting the frequent incidents of bridge collapse.