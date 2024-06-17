Won’t do any personal work of Muslims and Yadavs, says Sitamarhi MP-elect

The Janata Dal (United)‘s MP-elect from the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat, Devesh Chandra Thakur, on June 17 reiterated that Muslims and Yadavs did not vote for him, and he will not do their “personal work”.

Two days ago, while speaking at a function in Sitamarhi, Mr. Thakur had said that the two communities voted for Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). “How can I do their work? All my Yadav and Muslim brothers are welcome for tea, but don’t talk about work. I will not do your work,” he had said. His comments created a flutter in Bihar’s political circles.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thakur said he will not do any work for the communities in his personal capacity. “Yes, I will not do any personal work of Muslims and Yadavs. I will offer them tea and sweets, and chat with them if they visit my residence. I have been doing their personal work for more than 30 years. But this election, I am really hurt by the way they did not vote for me. However, I will keep on doing public work.”

Asked if the statement will hamper his public image, Mr. Thakur replied, “What will hurt me more than what they have done to me this time? Not even five percent of voters from the two communities voted for me. I have done the maximum work for them.”

Mr. Thakur said his assessment of the voting pattern is based on “figures received from booth-level workers”. Hailing from the Brahmin community, Mr. Thakur secured 5,15,719 votes, beating the RJD’s Arjun Ray who got 4,64,363 votes.

Muslims and Yadavs are considered the core voters of the RJD and have helped party supremo Mr. Lalu Prasad to be at the helm for 15 years in Bihar. This Lok Sabha election, RJD got 22.14% votes, the highest vote share, but won only four seats.

In Sitamarhi, the Muslims and Yadavs make up 6 lakh voters. According to the caste-based survey, Muslims account for 17.70% whereas the Yadavs are 14.27 % of the population, the biggest voter base among the OBCs.

Party insiders said Mr. Thakur had helped develop religious structures of both the communities and was expecting their support this election. “The Bagahi Dham in Sitamarhi is considered the Mecca for the Yadav community. In 2017, following efforts by Mr. Thakur, the State government sanctioned ₹24 crore for the structure. He personally gave ₹50 lakh. But he hardly got any votes there. Another ₹11 crore was sanctioned by the government for the Kanhwa Madarsa in Sitamarhi due to his efforts. He had personally contributed a handsome amount,” said a leader.

The RJD lashed out at Mr. Thakur saying the MP-elect insulted 32% of Bihar’s population.

“His statement is a violation of the Constitution and his oath to the post. Ruling by creating division in the society is the real character of the State’s third largest party, the JD(U), and such people are the important members of Nitish Kumar’s kitchen Cabinet. These narrow-minded casteist people always look at 70% of the State’s population with hatred,“ the party wrote on X.