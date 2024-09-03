Will force BJP, RSS leaders to conduct caste census: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) said that the Opposition will force Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a caste census. His statement comes a day after the RSS said that it has no objection to a caste census as long as it is undertaken for the welfare of downtrodden communities and is not used for electoral gains.

Taking to X on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), Mr. Prasad said, “We will work up the BJP and the RSS and get them to do the caste census. What authority do they have to not conduct the caste census? The time has come for Dalits, backward communities, tribals and the poor to show unity.”

Lalu returned from Singapore on Monday after a health check-up. He had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore two years ago when his daughter Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to him.

On September 1, RJD organised a statewide dharna demanding nationwide caste census, and inclusion of 65% reservation Backward Classes (BC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) under Schedule 9 of the Constitution.

Mr Prasad’s statement assumes significance amidst the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav to launch Abhar Yatra from September 10 from Pitaunjhia village in Samastipur, the village of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur. Before the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre conferred Bharat Ratna on Mr. Thakur posthumously.

Reacting to Mr. Prasad’s statement, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that it is the Congress and the RJD who are against reservation. Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress are enacting a drama over the matter, he said. He said the then Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi opposed reservation to backward classes when the Lok Sabha was discussing the Mandal Commission report.

“BJP has been in support of the reservation policy since the Jan Sangh era. The Union government under the leadership of PM Modi has further strengthened the reservation policy by giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission,” Mr. Rai said.

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the reservation matter is pending before the Supreme Court and that the government is confident that the top court will decide in favour of the poor. “RJD is trying hard to earn the sympathy of the poor by organising dharnas and launching yatra.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav met at the secretariat with regard to nominating Chief Information Commissioner. The meeting sparks speculation in the political circle of the State over Nitish Kumar possible turn around.