What JD(U)’s new poster in Patna could mean for Bihar’s political dynamic

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Thursday (September 12, 2024) put up a poster in Patna which said ‘2025 se 30 - phir se Nitish’ (from 2025 to 30, Nitish once again) promoting the incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) runs an alliance government along with BJP in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster was put up by the State vice president of the JD(U) youth wing, Ranjit Kumar Singh alias Santu Patel, outside the main gate of the JD(U) headquarters at Beerchand Patel path in Patna. Earlier, the BJP leadership in the State had said that the party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections under CM Nitish Kumar’s helmsmanship.

“The NDA in Bihar will contest the next Assembly election in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” former State BJP president and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had said. The JD(U) leaders in the State too have been saying that the NDA would contest the Assembly elections in 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, both the ruling parties are yet to distribute tickets or declare which party would contest on how many seats out of total 243 seats in the Assembly for which elections are due to be held in October-November next year.

“It’s too early to talk to on which alliance partners will contest on how many seats in the next Assembly election. And moreover, these things are to be decided by top party leadership, not us,” NDA leaders in the State said. On the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister from 2025 to 2030 in the newly put up poster by JD(U) outside party headquarters, ally BJP leaders in the State said, “It’s their affair, and is not concerned with us at all.”

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Now with the poster, differences between both the ruling parties will simmer in days to come over the number of seats to contest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let the time come and you’ll see how much bonhomie is left between both the parties,” Mr. Tiwari took a jibe.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and the JD(U) had contested on 17 and 16 seats respectively while bagging 12 seats each. In the 2020 Assembly election, the BJP had won 74 seats while the JD(U) could bag only 43 seats. But the Opposition RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the State Assembly by winning 75 seats with a total vote share of 23.1%. The BJP had got 19.5% of the vote share while the JD(U) had received 15.39%.

“It is clear in Bihar’s political landscape that in whichever camp Nitish Kumar and his party will be, that alliance comes to power,” JD(U) leader and party spokesperson Niraj Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.