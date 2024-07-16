ADVERTISEMENT

Vikasheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani found murdered in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Updated - July 16, 2024 10:40 am IST

Published - July 16, 2024 09:32 am IST

Jitan Sahani’s mutilated body found in his house in Darbhanga

The Hindu Bureau

Visuals from outside Late Jitan Sahani’s residence in Bihar’s Darbhanga on July 16, 2024. Photo: X/@PTI_News

Jitan Sahani, father of Mukesh Sahani, former Minister and national president of Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) was found murdered at his native house in Darbhanga district of Bihar under Biraul Police station on July 16.

His mutilated body was found in the house, and police officials have reached the spot.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation, senior officers have also reached the spot, we are investigating it from every angle,” local police said.

Mr. Mukesh also known as ‘Son of Mallah’ is currently in Mumbai, and is on his way to Bihar.

In the Lok Sabha elections, VIP on April 5 had joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to contest from three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. 

(With inputs from ANI)

More details are expected...

