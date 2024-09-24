GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vaishali MP Veena Devi’s son dies in road accident

According to an eyewitness, he was going towards a fuel station in Karja on a bike when an unidentified vehicle hit him killing him on the spot

Published - September 24, 2024 07:08 am IST - PATNA

Amit Bhelari

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Veena Devi’s son Chotu Singh died in a road accident on Monday (September 23, 2024) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Ms. Devi, the Vaishali Lok Sabha member, and JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh’s son Chotu Singh met with the accident near a petrol bunk under Jaitpur police station area in the evening. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Singh was heading towards the fuel station in Karja village on a bike, when an unknown vehicle hit him. The collision was so severe that he died on the spot.

Soon after the accident, local residents took him to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased man’s wife Manorama Devi is the vice-president of the zila parishad. Since the incident, well-wishers and supporters expressed condolences at the MP’s residence. No arrest has been made in the case so far as the accused fled from the spot after hitting the bike. The police is trying to trace the vehicle, which hit his bike, by going through the CCTV footage.

LJP (RV) leader Ashraf Ansari confirmed the incident while speaking to The Hindu. “Veena Devi’s son died in a road accident this evening. Our leader Chirag Paswanji was in Jharkhand today to address a public meeting and from Ranchi, he has gone to Delhi. Tomorrow, we will come and visit the place of Veena Deviji,” Mr. Ashraf said.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:08 am IST

