Upendra Kushwaha nominated to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) leader and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha has been nominated as NDA candidate from Bihar for Rajya Sabha on July 2.

He will be replacing BJP member Vivek Thakur, who resigned his membership after getting elected to Lok Sabha.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Kushwaha expressed his gratitude to NDA constituents including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and BJP State president Samrat Chaudhary. “In days to come, whatever challenges come, we will collectively face it,” his post further said.

Mr. Kushwaha finished a distant third when he contested Lok Sabha elections from Karakat. CPI(ML) candidate Raja Ram Singh won from the seat, while Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh came second.

The decision to nominate Mr. Kushwaha despite his electoral loss is said to have been taken keeping in mind the Kushwaha community. Kushwahas are the second largest bloc among OBCs after the Yadavs. Recently RJD has made Abhay Kushwaha as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha whereas JD-(U) national president Nitish Kumar has selected Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha as the candidate for Council poll in Bihar.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the INDIA bloc had fielded seven candidates from Kushwaha community whereas the NDA fielded four.

