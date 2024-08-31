Union Minister Giriraj Singh allegedly attacked at a public event in Bihar

Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai in Biha, Giriraj Singh, was allegedly attacked on Saturday at a public event in his parliamentary constituency. The alleged attacker was later taken into police custody.

Later, Mr. Singh in a post on social media X said he was not afraid of such things and he would continue to raise voice against those who want to spoil communal harmony.

“The way he attacked me, if he had a revolver in his hand, he would have killed me. His attack failed. He used abusive language but no matter how many terror-mongers come, it will not affect me”, Mr. Singh later told mediapersons.

Mr. Singh was allegedly attacked when he was holding a Janata Durbar, a public outreach programme in Begusarai, about 130 km away from Patna.

The alleged attacker stormed the event, grabbed the microphone, shouted slogans against the Minister crying murdabad (down with him) when the Minister was wrapping up the event. “When I was leaving the event, the man took the microphone forcefully and started behaving as if he was going to attack me”, said the Minister.

The alleged attacker was soon overpowered by people gathered at the event and was handed over to the police. “The person is in police custody and investigation is on”, said Begusarai Police Superintendent Maneesh.

Mr. Singh, while speaking to presspersons, also claimed leaders like Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party “might support the attacker because of his appearance”. “Unfortunately, just because he (the attacker) had a beard, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will support him but I’m not afraid of such things”, asserted Mr. Singh who is known for his hardline Hindutva stance and comments in media.