Union Minister Chirag Paswan hails Centre for seeking cancellation of lateral entry

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has reaffirmed its "commitment towards SCs, STs and OBCs" by asking the UPSC to withdraw the advertisement for "lateral entry" into the bureaucracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Mr. Paswan also slammed the Congress-led Opposition for "selective criticism" of the ruling NDA and accused the previous governments of failure to fill up posts reserved for the deprived castes.

"I thank my Prime Minister for seeking cancellation of lateral entry, on behalf of my Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). This government has set a precedent. Hopefully, regimes of future will show a similar sensitivity to public sentiments", Mr. Paswan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about the criticism being faced by the government over the issue, he said "When the opposition points a finger at us, it needs to remember three fingers get pointed at itself. Why did these parties, while in power, ensure recruitments against posts reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs?".

"The current dispensation has been in power for only 10 years. Yet, the opposition has been busy with selective criticism, targeting only the NDA. Just look at their silence over the horrific rape (of a doctor, before murder) in neighbouring West Bengal", he said.

Mr. Paswan, whose late father Ram Vilas Paswan was among the tallest Dalit leaders of the country, also said "My party understands the sentiment behind and is in support of" the Bharat Bandh called by SC and ST groups, on Wednesday, in protest against the recent Apex Court judgement on reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He evaded a pointed query as to whether his party will participate in the bandh, but said "We have from day one been opposed to creamy layer in Scheduled Castes since they are not just victims of social and educational backwardness but even untouchability".

"Even after so many years of Independence, Dalit grooms are prevented from riding a horse during weddings. I learnt about an IPS officer seeking security for his own marriage", said Mr. Paswan.

Asked about the Wakf Bill issue, he said "My party was in favour of sending the legislation to a Parliamentary committee for necessary deliberations. The government has thankfully done the same. We are looking forward to an improved version of the bill".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.