Three kids among seven dead in separate fire incidents in Bihar

April 27, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Sasaram/Begusarai

Seven persons, including three children and a woman, died and three others sustained injuries in two separate fire incidents in Bihar on Saturday.

In the first incident at Rophatha village in Rohtas district's Sasaram, a hut caught fire at around 12.30 p.m. claiming the lives of three children and a woman, the police said.

The deceased, all belonging to one family, were identified as Sulochan Devi (20), Kiran Kumari (10), Mamta Kumari (10), and Bhakola Kumari (4).

Two others, identified as Shivvarti Devi and her son Montu, sustained burn injuries, police added.

Panchayat head Dayanand Singh and block development officer Atul Gupta visited the spot and ordered an inquiry.

"Though the fire was immediately brought under control, the hut had been reduced to ashes by then. All the deceased and two others who sustained burn injuries belong to one family", Mr. Singh said.

"An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," Mr. Gupta said.

The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences over the tragic incident.

Collision in Muffasil area

In another incident in Begusarai district's Muffasil area, three persons lost their lives and one sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on and caught fire.

The deceased were identified as Chattish Sharma, Arvind Shrama, and Shyam Kumar, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the flames were so intense that neither the fire could be doused nor the victims rescued.

Begusarai (Sadar) DSP Subodh Kumar said, "A case of a head-on collision of two bikes has been registered at Muffasil police station. Two persons were burnt alive on the spot and one died during treatment at Sadar Hospital. One person is undergoing treatment."