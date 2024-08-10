GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held in Bihar with 'radioactive substance'

During interrogation, 50 gm of the expensive radioactive substance ‘Californium’ and four mobile phones were recovered

Published - August 10, 2024 09:21 am IST - Gopalganj

PTI
The Bihar Police have arrested three persons from Gopalganj district and recovered 50 grams of a radioactive substance. Representational Image

The Bihar Police have arrested three persons from Gopalganj district and recovered 50 grams of a radioactive substance. Representational Image | Photo Credit: Representational Image

The Bihar Police have arrested three persons from Gopalganj district and recovered 50 grams of a "radioactive substance" worth crores from their possession, officials said.

The Gopalganj Police have also intimated officials of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), they said on Friday, August 9, 2024.

"Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed all the three from Balthari area under the jurisdiction of Kuchaikot Police Station on Thursday (August 8, 2024). During interrogation, 50 gm of the expensive radioactive substance ‘Californium’ and four mobile phones were recovered.

"A case has been registered against them and they have been arrested. Forensic experts have also been called to examine the Californium," a police statement said.

The "radioactive substance" is used for starting nuclear reactors, optimising coal power plants, treatment of cancer and oil drilling, a senior officer of the district police said.

Patna / Bihar / crime

