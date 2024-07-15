Three held in Bihar for waving Palestinian flag in Muharram procession

Three persons were arrested in Nawada district of Bihar on Monday for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession held ahead of Muharram.

On July 13, two persons were booked on the same charge in Darbhanga district. Muharram will be observed on July 17.

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the continuing attacks by Israel.

The police said the procession in Nawada was taken out on Sunday without the permission of district authorities. “On the basis of an investigation into a video that went viral on social media, three persons were arrested. The Palestinian flag was seized,” said a senior district police officer, Mahesh Choudhary. The procession was held in Dhamaula in the district.

In the Darbanga incident, the police began the investigation after a video showed a youth waving a Palestinian flag at a Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on July 12. Two persons were booked in the case.

“The moment the members of the Muharram committee found a youth waving a Palestinian flag during the procession, the flag was immediately seized and the issue brought to the notice of the local police,” Munna Khan, head of the committee, told local mediapersons in Darbhanga.

Senior administrative officials on Monday reviewed preparations for the Muharram procession in different parts of the State and issued strict guidelines to maintain peace and tranquillity. The Gopalganj police said strict action would be taken against those who wave Palestinian flags during processions.