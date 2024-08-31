Tension erupts in JD(U) over Minister’s remarks on Bhumihar caste

The Janata Dal (United) is divided over remarks allegedly made by Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on the Bhumihar caste. A video has surfaced showing Mr. Choudhary indirectly blaming the community for the defeat of a party candidate in the Jehanabad seat in the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing party workers in Jehanabad on Thursday (August 29, 2024), he is seen targeting Jagdish Sharma, a strong leader of the Bhumihar caste, for the loss of the Jehanabad seat. “Some people did not support the JD(U) candidate,” the Dalit leader tells partymen.

Mr. Choudhary, who is also the Jehanabad district in-charge, further said, “Those leaders who opposed the party’s candidate during the Lok Sabha election will not get ticket for the Assembly election. They were roaming in Kolkata, Delhi and Madras. Did [Bihar Chief Minister] Nitish Kumar ji ever say there will be no road in the village of Bhumihars? When an EBC [Extremely Backward Class] candidate is fielded, Bhumihars say they will not vote. Why will you people not vote? Development work is carried out in your village as well. I know Bhumihar very well because my daughter is married in a Bhumihar family.”

The JD(U) had fielded EBC leader Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravansi in the election, who lost against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Surendra Yadav. It is believed Mr. Sharma, a nine-term MLA and one-time MP, did not campaign for the candidate. His son Rahul Kumar, a former MLA from Ghosi Assembly seat, also allegedly opposed Mr. Chandravansi.

Mr. Sharma wanted this seat to be given to his son but Mr. Kumar had continued with Mr. Chandravansi who had secured victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In Jehanabad, Bhumihar and Yadav are the dominant castes.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC of Bhumihar caste, on Saturday (August 31, 2024) called Mr. Choudhary’s remarks “casteist”. “I have been with Nitish ji for a long time and he has never even mentioned the name of any caste. He always refers to a social category. For the Lok Sabha election, Ashok Choudhary was in-charge of Katihar Lok Sabha seat, and he does not talk about that seat where the party [candidate Dulalchand Goswami] lost. Nitish ji is against dynasty politics but Ashok Choudhary always works for his family. His acts are against basic principles of the party. People of a caste vote or do not vote according to the situation and there should not be any hatred towards them. The party totally rejects Ashok Choudhary’s statement,” Mr. Neeraj said.

When contacted, Mr. Sharma too slammed Mr. Choudhary’s remarks. “The function in which he made the remarks in Jehanabad was the opening of the party office. What was the need to talk about Bhumihar? Though he did not mention my name, I knew he was attacking me. Caste is a very important factor in any election in Bihar. I have no personal grudges against Nitish ji and still respect him. However, I strongly condemn the remark of Mr. Choudhary as it was purely a casteist remark and there was no need for it at all,” Mr. Sharma told The Hindu.

Mr. Choudhary, on the other hand, said he was not referring to the Bhumihar community.

“It was not at all about Bhumihar caste. When a leader has decided to field a person [in a constituency], he should not be seen as a representative of a caste but as a representative of the party. But some people said he is an ‘EBC’. I gave the example of my daughter, which means I have close association with Bhumihars. I was only talking about a particular person who left the election campaign and went someplace else,” Mr. Choudhary told The Hindu.

He further said, “It was totally in a different context, some people issue statements before understanding the whole issue. It is true that I was not born in Bhumihar caste but me and my father have both received political patronage from Bhumihar. I got elected from a Bhumihar constituency [Barbigha], my father got elected from the seat five times, my father got elected from Jehanabad as well. Just because I referred to someone, people are calling me anti-Bhumihar. Some people think that they are the real flag-bearers of the party which is not the case.”