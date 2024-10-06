Ten children drown in Bihar; six in Rohtas and four in Katihar district 

In two separate incidents ten children drowned in Bihar on October 6. Six children of a family drowned while taking bath in Sone River in Rohtas district at Tumba village whereas four died near Sariya Dhala in the area under Kursela police station in Katihar district.

“The children had gone to take bath in the Sone river when they drowned. There were a total of seven of them. Six bodies have been taken out while search is on for the seventh one, “Nikunj Bhushan Prasad, Station House Officer of Nagar Panchayat, told media. The children had returned to the village from Ranchi to celebrate Durga Puja with family.

In Rohtas, locals fished out the bodies. Whereas in Katihar, the police took out the bodies with help of local divers. Six bodies in Rohtas were sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for post-mortem. Similarly, four bodies were sent to the government hospital in Katihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to family members of the deceased children.