Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday convened a meeting of party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and former lawmakers to discuss the strategy for ‘Karykarta Samvad’ programme, scheduled to begin on September 10 from Samastipur.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Yadav said that the programme, which will kickstart from Samastipur, the birthplace of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, is aimed at having an exchange of views with the party workers. Party workers from across districts in Bihar will be consulted during the programme till September 17.

“I will interact with those workers who are actively working for the party and will exchange ideas to strengthen the organisation. There would be no crowd, just active workers,” Mr. Yadav said.

He instructed the district presidents of RJD to prepare the list of leaders in each district before the dialogue so that it can help in the interaction.

“The leaders and workers working at the organisational level are the backbone of the party, and the purpose of the interaction is to elicit views on the problems faced by the party and common people so that we can take measures to resolve it,” Mr Yadav said.

He told party workers to ensure that the exploited, the deprived and the poor are respected and their problems are solved.

The exercise is being done to woo voters and strengthen the party before the State Assembly elections in 2025.

Among the topics on which the party will seek feedbacks include the demand for a nationwide caste census and for the inclusion of 65% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) under Schedule 9 of the Constitution.

RJD national principal general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui, former Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, party national general secretary Jayaprakash Narayan Yadav and many others were present at the meeting.

On Tuesday, RJD president Lalu Prasad posted a message on X that the Opposition will force Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct the caste census.