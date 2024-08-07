Tejashwi Yadav slams Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over law and order

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday (August 7) slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the State’s law and order situation, accusing the government of giving shelter and protection to criminals.

His statement came a day after all accused in the 2021 murder of Rupesh Singh, who was a manager in Indigo Airlines, got bail.

“Incidents of crime are taking place continuously in Bihar and people are being murdered. All the accused got bail in the Rupesh Singh murder case and the question arises... Who were the murderers? It proves that the police had not done the right investigation or could not present facts properly in court,” Mr. Yadav said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader further said, “Criminals have stopped fearing Bihar Police. In the regime of Nitishji, criminals get protection and shelter. His credibility has ended now.” He further alleged that the State government “has become a mute spectator to crime”.

Mr. Singh was shot dead on January 12, 2021, in the Punaichak locality of the state capital. The police had arrested four persons and also filed a chargesheet of 350 pages.

On Tuesday, a Patna court acquitted all four accused and raised questions over the investigation process. The court observed no concrete evidence was found against the accused.

For the past one month, Mr. Yadav has been releasing “crime bulletins” and attacking the State government over law and order issues. The last bulletin posed on X on July 29 listed 53 criminal incidents.

Asked about the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, Mr. Yadav called it a routine affair, and that it was bound to happen. He, however, pointed out that he has full faith in the judiciary and the case will not stand in the court.

Reacting to the statement of Mr. Yadav on the ED case, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said those who committed theft will definitely be punished and stressed that India’s judiciary is not under any pressure and is impartial.

Mr. Choudhary said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who committed the ₹1,000-crore fodder scam when he was the Chief Minister, was punished in many cases by the judiciary.

“Currently, Lalu Prasad Yadav is out of jail on health grounds. He is habitually corrupt and acquired land and benami properties worth thousands of crores in exchange for jobs in the railways during his tenure as Railway Minister,” Mr. Choudhary alleged.

