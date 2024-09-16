Tejashwi Yadav hits back at Modi, says PM is the biggest enemy of Bihar

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar legislative assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (September 16, 2024) hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), RJD and Congress were the three biggest enemies of Jharkhand.

Mr. Yadav said Mr. Modi was the biggest enemy of Bihar for meting out a stepmotherly treatment to the State. Referring to the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar, he said the double engine government in Bihar had nothing else to talk about, and hence was busy invoking “Hindu, Muslims, Mandir, Masjid, Pakistan, Kashmir and Bangladesh”.

On September 15, while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parivartan Maharally at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, where elections are due later this year, Mr. Modi had remarked that Jharkhand has three biggest enemies — JMM, RJD and Congress. The Prime Minister also said that the most dishonest and highly corrupt party and family in this country was the Congress.

Mr. Yadav launched a broadside at Mr. Modi while speaking to the media during his ongoing yatra in Muzaffarpur. He said, “He [Mr. Modi] has nothing else to talk about these days. Has he visited Manipur yet? He has made ministers of rapists from his party. Has any action been taken against them? The Prime Minister is the biggest enemy of Bihar and is meting out a stepmotherly treatment to the State. He neither gave special category status to Bihar nor a special package.”

The RJD leader further said, “The Centre has said no to the special category status demand of Bihar. When election comes, the BJP leaders say yes [to the demand] to gain votes. After the elections, they say no. In the 11 years of his government, the PM has pushed Bihar to the abyss. If you check the NITI Aayog’s report, you will find that Bihar’s performance is the worst, with maximum poverty, and migration of around 2.9 crore people. Bihar has the lowest Per Capita Income. Will the PM say anything on these issues? It is the BJP which ruled Jharkhand for the longest period. Then who is the enemy of development? The PM should first do research before speaking on any issue instead of just reading from the teleprompter.”

Training his guns at the BJP-JD(U) coalition government in Bihar, Mr. Yadav said the double engine government did nothing about the prevailing public issues but was busy talking about Hindu, Muslims, Mandir, Masjid, Pakistan, Kashmir and Bangladesh.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had become deaf, dumb and blind to the issue of rising crimes in the State. He also accused Mr. Kumar of ‘snooping’ on him during the yatra in Darbhanga.

“I really don’t know why the government is so afraid of my yatra. In Darbhanga, we found people from CID and Special Branch sitting in the workers’ meeting. It was a closed-door meeting in which even the press was not allowed. However, our workers pointed out that two people in the gathering were neither from the press nor party workers. They were clicking the photographs. After a while, we came to know that they were people from the CID and Special Branch. I wish the government instead spied on criminals and corrupt people,” Mr. Yadav said.