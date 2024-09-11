Tejashwi promises 200 units of free electricity if voted to power

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on his second day of Karyakarta Samvad Yatra in Samastipur promised to give 200 units of free electricity to consumers if voted to power in the 2025 Assembly elections.

‘If our government is formed, we will give 200 units of free electricity. Despite having a double engine government and decades of BJP/NDA rule, the most expensive electricity in the country is available in Bihar. The people of Bihar are suffering from expensive electricity bills and smart meter glitches,” Mr. Yadav told journalists on Wednesday (September 11, 2204).

He pointed out that during the interaction with the party workers one common problem being faced by the people was the expensive electricity bill and faulty smart pre-paid meters.

Backs Rahul

Mr. Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, came out in defence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and slammed the BJP calling it ‘Bardka Jhootha Party’.

“Rahul is in favour of caste census at the national level. He wants to protect the Constitution. He has not given any statement against reservation; what BJP leaders are saying is utter lies. They are spreading rumours about him. The NDA government ruled Bihar for 20 years, and it has a double engine government, despite that special category status was not given to Bihar,” Mr. Yadav said.

Janata Dal (United) MLC and party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar hit back at Mr. Yadav over his statement saying that finally he had understood that it was no longer a Lalten (hurricane lamp) era.

“Tejashwi Yadav is giving sermons on electricity, but he is not aware that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already taken several measures on this front by providing a subsidy of ₹15,343 crore apart from 50 paise per unit charged for the agriculture sector. He is raising question on the smart prepaid meters which has become a learning example for States like Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and others. All these States had sent a special team to study the success story of the pre-paid meters,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said the Bihar Chief Minister had given electricity to every household and there was no question of Lalten era.