Tejashwi begins march from Samastipur, says people have lost faith in Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) embarked on the Karyakarta Samvad Yatra from Samastipur, the land of Karpoori Thakur. He lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying people have “lost faith” in a Chief Minister who has “become a mute spectator”.

“I am here to start the Karyakarta Samvad and to meet the party workers who are the real backbone of any political party. Being a follower of Karpoori ji, I decided to start from Samastipur. Nobody is more aware than a party worker who is present at the grassroots level. Apart from listening to the party workers, I also want to strengthen the party and organisation,” Mr. Yadav said.

Thakur, an iconic leader from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), was conferred the Bharat Ratna by the Centre before the Lok Sabha election.

In the first phase of his march, Mr. Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, will travel to Darbhanga, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur. The second phase will start after Durga Puja.

Mr. Yadav said the RJD is continuously demanding a nationwide caste census and inclusion of 65% reservation of Backward Classes, EBC, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Schedule 9 of the Constitution. “To fulfil these demands, I need strong support from my party workers. They are the one who will help us to build a new Bihar and develop Bihar,” he said.

Mr. Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The Chief Minister never interacts (with people). It would be good if he can interact with the people if not party workers. He only roams around with four to five persons and stays in a closed room. What to say about a Chief Minister who seldom goes out to meet people?” he said.

Saying that the morale of criminals in Bihar is high, Mr. Yadav lashed out at the State government saying people have lost faith in Mr. Kumar.

“Murders are taking place in broad daylight, criminals are entering homes and shooting people, there is corruption in every government office and no work is done without giving bribes,” he said. “The Chief Minister has become a mute spectator and is not saying a word on issues such as Waqf Board, creamy layer, reservation and lateral entry,” Mr. Yadav said. “The JD(U) is afraid, we are not. We are speaking up for the rights of the downtrodden people,” he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samarat Choudhary said RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family should “apologise” to the people of Bihar for their “sins”.

