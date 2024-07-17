Speculation rife on change in Bihar BJP leadership

Ahead of the Bihar BJP’s executive working committee meeting in Patna on July 18, speculation is rife that the party may relieve Samrat Choudhary from the post of State president soon. Mr. Choudhary is also one of two Deputy Chief Ministers of the State, the other being senior BJP leader and former Speaker of the Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Senior leaders such as Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmer’s Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde, and over 1,500 functionaries from district, division and State levels are expected to attend the meeting scheduled to be held at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall. Mr. Choudhary will preside over the meeting.

Sources said the party will primarily discuss ways to strengthen its organisational network ahead of the State Assembly election due in October-November next year, but the issue of change of guard too may “crop up”. After the Lok Sabha election, there was a buzz about a change in the top post but no official word had come out.

The names of Sanjiv Chaurasia and R.C.P. Singh are doing the rounds as potential replacements for Mr. Choudhary. Mr. Chaurasia is a two-time MLA from Digha Assembly constituency in Patna district and son of veteran leader Ganga Prasad. Former bureaucrat Mr. Singh was earlier Janata Dal (United) national president and considered a close confidante of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but switched to the BJP after differences with Mr. Kumar in May last year. He slipped into political oblivion after Mr. Kumar and his party allied with the BJP in a stunning U-turn in January. Mr. Singh hails from the same Backward Kurmi caste and Nalanda district as Mr. Kumar. Most senior BJP leaders declined to comment on the leadership issue through recently, former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in an oblique reference to Mr. Choudhary, had said that “imported leaders were never acceptable” to him. Mr. Choudhary was formerly with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

On July 3, Mr. Choudhary, who had earlier vowed to wear a turban until Mr. Kumar resigned as Chief Minister of the previousMahagathbandhangovernment, ended the vow by removing the turban and getting his head shaved at Ayodhya. He dedicated it to the feet of Lord Ram since Mr. Kumar had “switched back to the National Democratic Alliance [NDA]”.

“In the State working committee meeting, we will discuss organisational maters and preparations for the Assembly election”, party spokesperson and former legislator Prem Ranjan Patel said. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too was invited for the meeting but won’t be able to make it owning to ill health.” On July 16, Mr. Choudhary had reviewed the preparations for the meeting at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

