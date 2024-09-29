ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, four injured as bus collides with truck in Bihar's Kaimur

Updated - September 29, 2024 11:01 am IST - Kaimur

The bus was going from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Image used for representation

At least three people were killed and four others injured when the bus in which they were travelling hit a truck at Mohania in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday (September 29, 2024), police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident took place at around 5 a.m.,” they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania, Pradeep Kumar said, “An information was received that a bus has collided with a truck near Barhauni Seva Niketan on the Mohania road. A police team immediately reached the spot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Passengers travelling in the bus told police that the accident took place when their vehicle hit a parked truck. The bus was going from Gaya to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh. While three persons died on the spot, four others sustained injuries.” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said, adding that bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

“The police were investigating the incident,” the SDPO added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US