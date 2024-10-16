Seven killed after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Seven persons were killed and at least 15 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar, officials said on Wednesday. Bihar was declared a dry State in 2016.

Six persons were killed at Madhar village in Siwan district, while one person died at Ibrahimpur Kaiya village in Saran district.

Several people have been hospitalised in Siwan. Three of them have been referred to hospitals in Patna. Many have complained of loss of vision.

Villagers said people had consumed liquor at an illegal shop in Madhar village on Tuesday night. After reaching home, they started vomiting and complained of stomach ache and loss of vision. They were taken to hospitals, where six died on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Singh, 40; Ramendra Singh, 30; Santosh Mahto, 35; Munna, 32; Brij Mohan Singh, 38; and Mohan Shah, 28, all from Madhar village.

Some of those hospitalised are from Sarsaiya village, villagers said.

“We’ve received reports of death of some people at Madhar village. The cause of their death is yet to be ascertained, though, a team of officials have been sent to the village to inquire,” Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta told mediapersons.

Saran district

The person killed in Saran district has been identified as Ismail Uddin. One person is undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Masrakh.

“I have been informed about the death of a person and hospitalisation of another at Masrakh,” Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said.

The Nitish Kumar government recently said that more than 150 people have died in hooch tragedies in the State since April 2016. In December 2022, at least 73 people were killed after consuming spurious liquor at Doila and Yadu Mot villages in Saran district.

Mr. Kumar had earlier announced that no compensation would be given to the family members of those killed in hooch tragedies.

Recently, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor had declared that if he came to power in the State he would end prohibition “within an hour” to use the huge revenue generated to improve educational facilities in Bihar.