ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IPS officer Alok Raj appointed as new DGP of Bihar

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Patna

Mr. Raj’s appointment holds significance given that he will retire in December 2025, and the State Assembly elections are due in October-November 2025

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday, August 30, appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday (August 30, 2024) appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police (DGP) in the State. Mr. Raj is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Bihar Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raj will remain the DGP until the Assembly elections. He will hold the position until December 31, 2025, meaning he will serve as Bihar’s DGP through the elections. Mr. Raj’s name had already been considered for the position, as he is currently the most senior IPS officer in the State.

Mr. Raj succeeded Rajwinder Singh Bhatti who was appointed as new Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Notification for his appointment was issue by Central government on August 28 and on Friday (August 30, 2024) he was given farewell parade in Patna.

Besides, Mr. Raj, names of two other senior IPS officers Vinay Kumar (1991) batch and Ms. Shobha Ahotkar (1990) were also doing rounds in State secretariat for the post of DGP. Mr Raj will retire on December 31, 2025, and State Assembly elections are due in October-November 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new Bihar DGP has also been a traditional folk singer who mostly sings devotional songs and was educated in Patna and is known for his time management. He is son-in-law of former IPS officer and governor of Chhattisgarh D.N. Sahay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar / police / civil

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US