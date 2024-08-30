Senior IPS officer Alok Raj appointed as new DGP of Bihar

Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday (August 30, 2024) appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police (DGP) in the State. Mr. Raj is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Bihar Police.

Mr. Raj will remain the DGP until the Assembly elections. He will hold the position until December 31, 2025, meaning he will serve as Bihar’s DGP through the elections. Mr. Raj’s name had already been considered for the position, as he is currently the most senior IPS officer in the State.

Mr. Raj succeeded Rajwinder Singh Bhatti who was appointed as new Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Notification for his appointment was issue by Central government on August 28 and on Friday (August 30, 2024) he was given farewell parade in Patna.

Besides, Mr. Raj, names of two other senior IPS officers Vinay Kumar (1991) batch and Ms. Shobha Ahotkar (1990) were also doing rounds in State secretariat for the post of DGP. Mr Raj will retire on December 31, 2025, and State Assembly elections are due in October-November 2025.

The new Bihar DGP has also been a traditional folk singer who mostly sings devotional songs and was educated in Patna and is known for his time management. He is son-in-law of former IPS officer and governor of Chhattisgarh D.N. Sahay.