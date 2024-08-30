GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior IPS officer Alok Raj appointed as new DGP of Bihar

Mr. Raj’s appointment holds significance given that he will retire in December 2025, and the State Assembly elections are due in October-November 2025

Updated - August 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary
Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday, August 30, appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police.

Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday, August 30, appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police. | Photo Credit: Special arrangements

Ahead of State Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Friday (August 30, 2024) appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Alok Raj as new Director General of Police (DGP) in the State. Mr. Raj is currently serving as the Director General of the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in the Bihar Police.

Mr. Raj will remain the DGP until the Assembly elections. He will hold the position until December 31, 2025, meaning he will serve as Bihar’s DGP through the elections. Mr. Raj’s name had already been considered for the position, as he is currently the most senior IPS officer in the State.

Mr. Raj succeeded Rajwinder Singh Bhatti who was appointed as new Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Notification for his appointment was issue by Central government on August 28 and on Friday (August 30, 2024) he was given farewell parade in Patna.

Besides, Mr. Raj, names of two other senior IPS officers Vinay Kumar (1991) batch and Ms. Shobha Ahotkar (1990) were also doing rounds in State secretariat for the post of DGP. Mr Raj will retire on December 31, 2025, and State Assembly elections are due in October-November 2025.

The new Bihar DGP has also been a traditional folk singer who mostly sings devotional songs and was educated in Patna and is known for his time management. He is son-in-law of former IPS officer and governor of Chhattisgarh D.N. Sahay.

Related Topics

Bihar / police / civil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.