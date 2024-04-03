ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi battling cancer

April 03, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Patna

“I would be unable to campaign in Lok Sabha elections. I’ve informed PM everything,” the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, who is fighting cancer for the past six months, wrote on X

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Sushil Kumar Modi has been the face of the BJP in Bihar since long and was Deputy Chief Minister twice in NDA governments | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Wednesday that he was battling cancer and will not campaign in the general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I think, time has come to let people know about this. I would be unable to campaign in Lok Sabha elections. I’ve informed PM everything. Always grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” wrote Mr. Modi, 72, on X.

The leader, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, was named as one of the BJP’s star campaigners in Bihar and as a member of its election manifesto committee. In February, when the BJP had announced names of party’s candidates from Bihar for the Rajya Sabha elections, Mr. Modi’s name was missing, surprising all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi has been the face of the party in Bihar since long and was Deputy Chief Minister twice in NDA governments, holding the finance portfolio for a long time. He is close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is said to have played an important role in Mr. Kumar’s latest comeback to the NDA in January.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I hope you will soon join us in our work. You’ve always worked for the people,” BJP’s Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde said after Mr. Modi shared details about his health.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed shock and wrote on his social media account: “I pray for his speedy recovery so that he gets fully active to benefit the party workers like me with his profound political and social understanding and rich experience.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and party leader Shivanand Tiwari wished Mr. Modi a speedy recovery.

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said Mr. Modi’s “ideals will inspire, encourage and energise every worker”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US