Sanjay Jha appointed JD(U)‘s working president

Updated - June 29, 2024 02:30 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha is not the working president of JD(U).

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha is not the working president of JD(U).

Bihar ruling party Janata Dal (United) has appointed Sanjay Jha as its working president, on June 29, 2024. The decision was taken at the party’s national executive committee meeting held at Delhi’s Constitution club.

Bihar Chief Minister and party president Nitish Kumar, party leaders Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Ashok Choudhary, Devesh Chandra Thakur were among those present in the meeting.

Who is Sanjay Jha?

Sanjay Jha is a Rajya Sabha member and is considered close to Mr. Kumar. Earlier in BJP, Mr. Jha joined JD(U) in 2012. He had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Darbhanga constituency. Later, he was sent to Bihar Legislative Council and served as Minister of State for water resources thrice in governments led by Mr. Kumar.

Hailing Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district in Mithilanchal area, Mr. Jha is also the party’s upper caste face.

“The party president has entrusted a big responsibility on me by appointing as party’s working president… we’ll try to work with ally BJP maintaining more coordination,” Mr. Jha told media persons in Delhi after being appointed as working president of the party.

Showering praise on Mr. Kumar’s regime in Bihar, Mr. Jha recalled the state of Bihar when Mr. Kumar took over as Chief Minister 19 years ago. “...Whatever Bihar had done in Mr. Kumar’s regime was because of its own resources,” he claimed.

“Despite 19-years of regime , there has been no anti-incumbency against Mr. Kumar and it was reflected in just concluded Lok Sabha poll result”, Mr. Jha added.

Other resolutions

The national executive committee is also believed to have discussed the party’s strategy for the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2025. Under NDA with BJP and other smaller parties, JD(U) had contested on 16 seats out of total 40 seats in the State and won 12 of them in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) also passed a resolution to accord special status or provide a special package to Bihar.

