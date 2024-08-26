RJD MP slams Manoj Tiwari for remark on Rahul Gandhi, demands apology

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh on Monday (August 26, 2024) slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari over his statement on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. While speaking to the media in Patna on Sunday, Mr. Tiwari had said that Mr. Gandhi required a “mental checkup”.

Mr. Singh said the BJP has plenty of such leaders who take pride in insulting Mr. Gandhi, but they are not aware that they are insulting themselves and becoming a laughing stock.

“Issuing such statements against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha proves that he is actually not in good mental status and he needs a checkup. He should apologise for his statement against Rahul Gandhi,” Mr. Singh said.

Attacking Mr. Tiwari over his statement, Mr. Singh said that the BJP leader has maligned the image of Bihar by singing ‘vulgar’ Bhojpuri songs.

“People like Manoj Tiwari are lowering the dignity of the house. The kind of songs he sings are full of vulgarity and double meaning. People laugh at his songs and because of him, we Biharis feel ashamed. When we go to other States, people always say that most of the Bhojpuri singers sing vulgar songs and he is one of them,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu over the phone.

Reacting to Mr. Gandhi’s statement on a national caste census, the North-East Delhi MP had slammed him saying Mr. Gandhi wants to know everyone’s caste but is not ready to reveal his own. “When people ask, he says that this is an abuse, so his mental health should be checked,” Mr. Tiwari had said.

Calling Mr. Tiwari a “rotten apple”, Mr. Singh said, “There are a few senior people in Bihar who have written great literature on Bhojpuri and there are some genuine singers who also protest against singers like Manoj Tiwari. He is a rotten apple who has always brought embarrassment to the State and Bhojpuri language.”

Till now, Mr. Tiwari has lent his voice to more than 250 Bhojpuri albums and has worked in over 1,140 Bhojpuri films.