ADVERTISEMENT

RJD leader Shyam Rajak resigns, says he was ‘cheated’

Published - August 22, 2024 03:39 pm IST

Mr. Rajak declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership

The Hindu Bureau

Shyam Rajak. File. | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Senior leader and national general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Shyam Rajak resigned from his post and the party on Thursday (August 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

The former cabinet minister who was earlier with Janata Dal (United) sent the resignation letter to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad. In the resignation letter he wrote that he was ‘cheated’.

Mr. Rajak declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.

He signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as “I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US